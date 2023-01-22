Italian, Egyptian FMs discuss energy security, migration and Libya

Italy sees Egypt as an important partner in stemming irregular migration across the Mediterranean and in bolstering its energy security, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said after talking with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during a trip to Cairo on Sunday.

Italy and Europe are also looking to North Africa to meet their energy needs in the wake of the war in Ukraine, Tajani said.

Italian energy giant Eni has a strong presence in Egyptian gas production. Tajani said Italy was working to strike more agreements with producer countries.

“I believe Egypt should become one of Italy’s big partners in the Mediterranean. Italy aspires to be a big European energy hub and on this point there can be convergence with Egypt,” he stressed.

With the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry we addressed the issues of Libya and the stability of the Mediterranean. Italian commitment to greater cooperation with Egypt. More Europe and more Italy in Africa. I also reiterated the need to solve the Regeni and Zaki cases

Migration problems

Though Egypt has largely prevented departures of migrant boats from its own north coast since 2016, the number of Egyptian nationals crossing to Europe via Libya has risen sharply.

In 2022, 20,542 Egyptians disembarked in Italy, up from 1,264 in 2020 and the largest group by nationality, according to data published by Italy’s Interior Ministry.

As part of efforts to tackle irregular migration, Italy was “ready to have more legal migrants, including those coming from Egypt,” the foreign minister said.

He mentioned pilot projects to give migrants grants to study and train in Italy, though he did not give any numbers at a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart.

Italian FM says he discussed with Egyptian counterpart cooperation on combating illegal migration and resolving the Libyan crisis

Libya

Tajani also called for a resolution of Libya’s crisis that would lead to elections and a new constitution.

“The solution to the Libyan problem is also part of the solution of the illegal immigration problem,” said Tajani.

Both Egypt and Italy have been deeply engaged in Libya, where migrant smugglers have found space to flourish amid conflict and political stalemate.