Athens-bound plane from Katowice lands safely after false bomb threat

A Ryanair airline plane flying from Katowice to Athens, in which a bomb alert was reported, landed safely in the Greek capital assisted by Greek fighter jets. The pilot had earlier reported a bomb threat, German news agency dpa reported. Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Łukasz Jasina said the alert was false.

The foreign ministry spokesman told the Polish Press Agency that “after being checked by pyrotechnicians, all passengers disembarked from its boarding. The alarm was false, no one was hurt. None of the passengers needed help from us, and the airline declared that it would take care of all the issues on its own,” Jasina said.

#Ryanair plane lands in #Athens escorted by F-16 fighter jets after bomb report

Passengers have been evacuated, the board is being checked.

There were 192 people on the plane, it flew from #Poland to #Greece. pic.twitter.com/a5rVRQWdvr

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 22, 2023

The Boeing 737 aircraft, with more than 190 people on board, landed at Athens International Airport shortly before 6 pm local time (5 pm Polish time).

The bomb warning came shortly after the plane departed from Katowice.

Two Greek F-16 fighter jets escorted the plane as a precautionary measure after the pilot reported a bomb threat during the flight, a source in the Greek Defence Ministry said on Sunday quoted by AFP.

The plane was also escorted by Hungarian Air Force jets as it flew over Hungary.