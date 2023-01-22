‘Zero tolerance for corruption’: Ukrainian cabinet on dismissal of disgraced official

Vasyl Lozynskyy, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure has been dismissed over corruption charges on Sunday.

“The Government of Ukraine follows the principle of zero tolerance for corruption and continues to build an anti-corruption infrastructure,” read a statement of the Ukrainian cabinet following a Sunday extraordinary meeting called by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) arrested Deputy Minister late on Saturday, as he was collecting a bribe of USD 400,000. As the Bureau announced, Lozynskyy and his co-conspirators planned to misappropriate part of the USD 46 million the state set aside for the purchase of generators, which have become vital due to Russian targeting of power infrastructure over the past couple of months.

According to NABU, Lozynskyy and others agreed to accept the bribe in return for fixing the tender for power generators and selecting a bid that inflated their price. The government set aside a sum of USD 46 million for that purpose back in the summer.

If found guilty, Lozynskyy faces up to 12 years in prison.