We live in constant danger: Lithuanian President on January Uprising anniversary

“Freedom in the neighbourhood of tyranny is not something to be taken for granted, it constantly needs to be defended, as we live in constant danger,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on Sunday during a ceremony marking the 160th anniversary of the outbreak of the January Uprising.

“We have never forgotten our heroes (…), but in these days, when the brotherly nation of Ukraine is forced to defend itself against brutal Russian military aggression, their memory is especially important to us,” Nausėda stressed.

In his speech, the president pointed out that the current “Russian regime’s efforts to rewrite history and negate the national identity of Ukrainians show that freedom in the neighbourhood of tyranny is not a given. It must be defended.”

160th anniversary of January Uprising ceremonies

Official Sunday ceremonies were held in the main chapel of Vilnius’ Rasos Cemetary, where uprising commanders Zygmunt Sierakowski (Lithuanian: Zigmantas Sierakauskas, Belarusian: Zigmunt Serakoŭski) and Konstanty Kalinowski (Lithuanian: Konstantinas Kalinauskas, Belarusian: Kastuś Kalinoŭski) have been buried. They were attended by Lithuanian leaders and the ambassadors of Poland and Ukraine, Urszula Doroszewska and Petro Beshta, as well as Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition.

Doroszewska recalled that the January Uprising “remains a living example of the struggle for freedom, inspiring courage and defiance against Russian tyranny.”

She added that the uprising “teaches us, at this difficult time for our security, that every struggle is a step towards independence.”

January Uprising 1863: the past and present

“The insurgent crosses and graves scattered through the forests in our countries are a testimony to the commitment to freedom shared by Lithuanians, Poles, Ukrainians, and Belarusians. We share a respect for the right of nations to independence, to personal freedoms, and it is obvious to us that we oppose enslavement,” the Polish ambassador stressed.

Brutality of Russian imperialism

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Lithuania Petro Besht pointed out that “history has once again has shown the brutal face of Russian imperialism, attacking Ukraine in 2014 and carrying out a full-scale invasion last February.”

He emphasised that “Ukraine has endured and is regaining its territories by repelling the aggressor thanks to the effective support of many countries, support that the insurgents did not have 160 years ago.”

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who now lives in Lithuania, noted that every Belarusian family “has its own Kalinoŭski, someone who gives them strength to fight and sustains them, even when there seems to be no hope.”

In 2019, 20 insurgents, including the leaders of the uprising Zygmunt Sierakowski and Konstanty Kalinowski, were laid to rest in the central chapel of Rasos Cemetery. Their remains were found in 2017 during ongoing archaeological research on Castle Hill, also known as Gediminas Hill. Historical sources indicate that the insurgents were executed in Vilnius’ Lukiškės Square, and their bodies were secretly buried on Castle Hill.