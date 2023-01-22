President Zelenskyy meets former UK PM Johnson in Kyiv

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on a surprise visit on Sunday, meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Johnson spoke about how the British politician could help Ukraine in this difficult time. The two politicians discussed the preparation of a “peace summit” presented by the Ukrainian head of state to the G20 leaders last year. One of the main points of the Peace Formula is security guarantees for Ukraine.

“I am confident that the best guarantee for us would be NATO membership. It is important to actively promote the idea that our country should become a member of the Alliance,” Zelenskyy stressed.

He also spoke about the situation on the battlefield and pointed out how Kyiv, with the powerful support of its Western partners, will manage to stop the Russian aggressor and liberate all the temporarily occupied territories.

“Additional mobilisation will not help Russia, its army is not motivated,” Zelenskyy emphasised. However, Ukraine needs more weapons – tanks, aircraft and long-range missiles, he concluded.

Johnson also visited Borodyanka and Bucha, the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital that became known for atrocities perpetrated by Russian forces. Mass graves and torture chambers were found after Moscow troops were driven out of the region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Johnson was personally welcomed by Zelenskyy and a row of top officials including the foreign minister and the head of the president’s office who lined up in a yard near the presidential administration in the heart of the city.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/SXIJkAcMsL

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 22, 2023

“I can tell you that the UK will be sticking by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the former PM said during the visit.

“You’re going to win and you’re going to get all the Russians out of your country, but we will be there for the long term. And we will also want to be helping you to reconstruct,” he added.

A friend of Ukraine

Johnson, who left office in September in the wake of a series of scandals, was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Through his actions, he sought to position London as Kyiv’s top ally in the West.

While in office, Johnson visited Kyiv several times and called Zelenskiy frequently.

Last week Britain said it would supply Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other heavy weaponry.