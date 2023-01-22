Germany’s Def Min appears to be edging closer to delivering tanks to Ukraine

The new German Minister of Defence wants to prepare a shipment of tanks for Ukraine. “In order to be well prepared for the possible decision ahead, I have ordered my department to check everything, so that we do not waste time,” Pistorius told the “Bild am Sonntag” when asked for a comment. “We are conducting a very close dialogue with our international partners, primarily the U.S.,” he added.

No Bolshoi ballet in eastern Ukraine, only murdering soldiers: German def official

see more

The Greens and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) are pressuring the social democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who presides over the coalition government, to deliver tanks to Ukraine. The chair of the Bundestag defence committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman (FDP), told “Taggesschau24” on Saturday that she assumes the Ministry of Defence knows how many Leopard 2 tanks Germany possesses.

“This is not just about how many of them are operational, but which can be transported immediately. It is also a matter of logistics,” added Strack-Zimmerman. She said that it should be discussed by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, General Inspector of the Bundeswehr Gen. Eberhard Zorn, and representatives of the industry at a Monday meeting, so as to make sure that the decision is made as quickly as possible.

On Friday, the day after taking the helm of Defence Ministry over from Christine Lambrecht, Pistorius said at a conference of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the U.S. military base in Ramstein that in order to prepare deliveries of tanks for Ukraine, Germany must first check the availability and number of tanks in their stocks. He assured that once this is established, the decision about tanks for Ukraine will be made “as quickly as possible”.

If Minister Pistorius is true to his word, there are hopes that the tank deliveries for Ukraine will indeed materialise quickly since according to the German Spiegel daily, such a list of Leopards the Bundeswehr can dispense of has been in existence since early summer 2022.

.

Bundeswehr stocks include 19 Leopard 2A5 tanks, which are used during military manoeuvres to represent enemy forces. As this is the only purpose they have been set aside for, donating them to Ukraine would not impact the combat capabilities of the Bundeswehr, the daily established.

The ministry did not return to the dpa news agency requesting a comment.

Source: PAP