Boris Johnson visit Kyiv on surprise visit

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on a surprise visit on Sunday, meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During his trip to Ukraine, Johnson visited Borodyanka and Bucha, the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital that became known for atrocities perpetrated by Russian forces. Mass graves and torture chambers were found after Moscow troops were driven out of the region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Johnson was personally welcomed by Zelenskyy and a row of top officials including the foreign minister and the head of the president’s office who lined up in a yard near the presidential administration in the heart of the city.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/SXIJkAcMsL

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 22, 2023

“I can tell you that the UK will be sticking by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the former PM said during the visit.

“You’re going to win and you’re going to get all the Russians out of your country, but we will be there for the long term. And we will also want to be helping you to reconstruct,” he added.

A friend of Ukraine

Johnson, who left office in September in the wake of a series of scandals, was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Through his actions, he sought to position London as Kyiv’s top ally in the West.

While in office, Johnson visited Kyiv several times and called Zelenskyy frequently.

Last week Britain said it would supply Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other heavy weaponry.