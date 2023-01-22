British PM fined for not wearing a seatbelt

British police fined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt while he filmed a social media clip in the back seat of a moving car, a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party’s fortunes.

Sunak uploaded the video to Instagram during a trip to northwest England. It was widely shared by other users who noticed that he had not buckled up.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been issued with a "conditional offer of fixed penalty" by Lancashire Constabulary for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car.https://t.co/0v6ZSnozeF

Local police had said later that day they would investigate and confirmed late on Friday that an offence had taken place.

It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found he broke COVID-19 lockdown rules, along with then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

“The prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty,” a spokesman from Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

Penalties in the UK

In Britain, a person can be fined up to GBP 500 (EUR 569) if they fail to wear a seatbelt, unless there is an exemption, such as for emergency services, in a taxi or when a driver is reversing.