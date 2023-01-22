Multiple casualties, some fatalities in Los Angeles shooting: LA Times

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualties on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10 pm (06:00 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

It was not clear how many people had been injured or killed, or if the suspect was still at large.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Footage posted on social media showed emergency staff treating casualties on the scene and police guarding cordoned- off streets.

The LA Times quoted Seung Won Choi, who owns a restaurant across the street from where the shooting took place, said three people rushed into his restaurant and told him to lock the door.

They said there was a man with a machine gun in the area. The gunman, they said, had multiple rounds of ammunition on him, so that once his ammunition ran out, the shooter reloaded, Choi was quoted as saying by the LA Times.

Video on social media showed police and fire units swarming the area and treating victims. Injured people were taken to multiple hospitals in the area..