New Zealand chooses Hipkins to replace Ardern

New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party chose former COVID minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday to replace the increasingly unpopular Jacinda Ardern as its new leader, and become the next prime minister of the country.

Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation at a party meeting on Sunday, known as the Labour caucus, was largely a formality.

His appointment to the top job followed the surprise resignation on Thursday by Ardern, who said she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country.

“This is the biggest privilege and biggest responsibility of my life,” Hipkins said at a news conference announcing his appointment. “I am energised and excited by the challenge that lies ahead.”

Hipkins immediately acknowledged the leadership of Ardern, who he called one of New Zealand’s greatest prime ministers and an inspiration to women and girls everywhere.

“She gave voice to those often overlooked in times of challenge and purposefully went about doing politics differently,” Hipkins said.

Arden’s popularity had been plummeting prior to her resignation. The last polls of 2022 had Labour at about 33 percent, compared with the centre-right National party’s 38-39 percent.

Much of her unpopularity derived from her “go hard, go early” approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included a nationwide lockdown over a single infection. Her decline was compounded by rising living costs and mortgage rates, and concerns about crime.

Arden’s replacement is known to his colleagues as ‘Chippy’. He was first elected to parliament in 2008, he became a household name fronting the government’s response to the pandemic. He was appointed health minister in July 2020 before becoming the COVID response minister at the end of the year.

Hipkins named Carmel Sepuloni as deputy prime minister, New Zealand’s first deputy prime minister of Pacific origin.

Sepuloni, 46, is of Samoan, Tongan and New Zealand European descent and lives in Auckland. She holds a number of portfolios, including social development and employment and arts, culture and heritage.

Before Hipkins becomes prime minister, Ardern will tender her resignation to King Charles’ representative in New Zealand, Governor General Cindy Kiro. Kiro is to appoint Hipkins to the role and he will be sworn in. Hipkins said he will be sworn in on Wednesday.