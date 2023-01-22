World News 21.01

Mass protests have spread across France, Spain and Peru, while Sweden’s rapid NATO accession grows more distant as Stockholm’s relations with Turkey remain tense. Meanwhile, Ukrainians bid farewell to victims of the tragic helicopter crash in Brovary. This and more in the latest instalment of TVP World News.

TVP World’s guest was journalist and historian Stephane Włodarczyk, who discussed the possible impact of the protests in France sparked by the potential pension reform put forward by Emmanuel Macron.