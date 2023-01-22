LIVE: Day 333 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia increased shelling of

Ukraine’s eastern regions outside the main front line in the

Donbas industrial area. On Saturday, Ukraine mourned the death of seven senior Interior Ministry officials killed in a

helicopter crash, holding memorial service.

07:06 CET



⚡️Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 10 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts.

Ukrainian forces also launched 14 attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops and three strikes on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems, the General Staff said on Jan. 22.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 22, 2023