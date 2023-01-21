Slovak constitutional referendum fails due to low turnout: partial results

Based on partial results available as of shortly after 11 pm local time on Slovakia’s SME daily’s website showed that due to a turnout well below the 50 percent required for it to be valid, Saturday’s referendum on a constitution overhaul that could have allowed for the parliament to be dissolved in a general vote or in a vote by parliament members was effectively null and void.

The referendum on the constitution overhaul began on Saturday at 7 am local time and voting lasted until 10 pm.

While those citizens who voted overwhelmingly (more than 98 percent) favoured the constitutional amendment that would, allow for snap elections, the turnout of 27.5 percent was well bellow the 50-percent threshold.

Full results should be available some time around or soon after midnight, and will be officially announced at 9 am local time (0800 GMT).

In the past, only one out of nine referendums met the criterion of a 50 percent turnout. It was the 2003 referendum on Slovakia’s accession to the EU, wherein which as many as 52 percent of eligible Slovak voters participated.

As many parties called for a boycot of Saturday’s referendum, the prospects for crossing the 50 percent benchmark this time were meager.

Having seen the majority slip through his cabinet’s fingers in September 2022 and himself losing a no-confidence vote in November, the then-PM Eduard Heger ordered his government to resign. Hopeful for a new start, Heger first had looked for a new majority in the parliament but having found none he said a couple of days ago that he would seek snap elections.

The voting could take place in September, however, an earlier late-spring or summer date is also within reach. Observers stressed that the referendum results would not have affected the date of the future election. What it can do, however, is influence electoral preferences.