The defeat of Russian forces by Ukraine could lead to Russia’s withdrawal from Transnistria, a separatist territory within Moldova’s borders, the country’s Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Vocea Basarabiei radio.

He explained that Moldovan authorities “want and expect” that Ukraine’s defeat of Russian troops will force them to “withdraw peacefully from occupied Transnistria.”

“We look forward to a victory by Ukraine so that under the new conditions we could carry out our activities for a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict,” Nicu Popescu said.

In recent months, Moldovan President Maia Sandu has repeatedly called the presence of some 1,700 Russian soldiers in the separatist enclave, whose authorities declared independence in 1991, “illegal”. It has so far not been recognised by any country.

Although the number of Transnistrian troops is estimated at around 7,500, according to Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatîi, the total number of members of the enclave’s uniformed services with access to weapons reaches 14,000.