Brazil’s army commander replaced over failure to contain protests

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Júlio César de Arruda, on Saturday, due to the failure of Brazilian forces to repel protestors forcing their way into government buildings during a supposed ‘insurrection’ on January 8.

The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since December 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and TV network Globonews. His replacement will be General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, army commander of the southeast, sources familiar with the issue said.

Brazil’s army and the Ministry of Defence did not immediately comment on the matter.

Failure of Brazilian forces

Lula said this week that intelligence services failed on January 8, when government buildings in Brasilia were stormed by supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro.

UPDATE: 1,500 people detained following unrest in Brazil: BBC

Previously, Lula said he suspected collusion by “people in the armed forces” in the “insurrection”, during which several thousand Bolsonaro supporters invaded and ransacked the Congress building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

Arruda had attended a meeting with Lula on Friday, accompanied by the commanders of the navy, Marcos Sampaio Olsen, and air force, Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno.

Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro told reporters after the meeting that the January 8 riots were not the main discussion topic, but added that any involvement of military personnel in the riots would be punished.

Lula has said recently that his government would purge hardcore Bolsonaro loyalists from the security forces. Many of the demonstrators who rioted in Brasilia called for a military coup to restore Bolsonaro to power.