Ukrainian officials call on Germany to release the Leopards

We need German tanks – and we need them now, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev told the German dpa news agency on Saturday. Other Ukrainian officials including the deputy foreign minister as well as the mayor of Lviv also stressed the need of western tanks to repel the Russian invasion.

Makeyev emphasised that “we don’t have time to check, think and hesitate. What we need: decisions, training and coordinated deliveries. Immediately.”

Makeyev expressed disappointment with the outcome of the Ramstein conference. “I have to be honest, we expected much more from our German partners,” he said.

Makeyev further stated that what is important now, first and foremost, is that the training of the Ukrainian armed forces should begin and that Germany should allow other countries to supply tanks. However, the ambassador welcomed the fact that military equipment worth several billion euros had been promised in Ramstein.

Tanks will be delivered sooner or later

“I think that sooner or later Leopard tanks and other Western tanks will be in Ukraine. I don’t see any other way out, although the question remains as to when this will happen,” Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyjnis told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) in Kyiv.

“For us, speed is the most important thing, because according to our data, Russia is planning new attacks, and we must do everything possible to repel these attacks. That is why we need heavy equipment,” the Ukrainian diplomat stressed.

German opposition will fall like the Berlin Wall

“Germany is still spinning, but I think this wall will come down like the Berlin Wall came down,” the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, said on Saturday in Bydgoszcz. He stressed that what Ukraine needs most at the moment are Leopards, helicopters and Patriots.

Sadovy also said that he was hoping that the Ramstein talks would result in a decision to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but this did not happen.

Ramstein

On Friday, at a meeting at the Ramstein base in Germany, representatives of 50 countries supporting Ukraine discussed the possibility of military aid. The meeting participants failed to reach an agreement on the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The U.S. and other allies expected Germany to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and, as the manufacturer of these machines, allow other countries to do so.

Its readiness to provide these tanks to Ukraine has been expressed by Poland. Visiting Lviv recently, President Andrzej Duda stated that Poland had decided to transfer several Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.