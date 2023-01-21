Kyiv commemorates the January Uprising

On the occasion of the 160th anniversary of the January Uprising, representatives of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine jointly commemorated its participants by laying wreaths at the Kyiv Fortress, where the participants of this anti-Russian independence uprising were imprisoned.

Ukrainian Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Perebyinis, Lithuanian Ambassador Valdemaras Sarapinas and Polish Ambassador Bartosz Cichocki gathered on Saturday in front of the cross and memorial plaque located within the Kyiv Fortress.

To honour the upcoming 160th anniversary of the January Uprising, FM @RauZbigniew laid flowers at the Chapel of the Heroes of the January Uprising at the Rasos Cemetery.

The cemetery is one of 🇵🇱 necropolises where many prominent authors and social activists are buried. pic.twitter.com/0wEt3yZ18u

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇵🇱 (@PolandMFA) January 20, 2023

“Today the slogan ‘For our freedom and yours’ is being tried out in the realities of the war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Ambassador Cichocki told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“We have gathered here with Ukrainians and Lithuanians because we would like this legacy of a desire for freedom and brotherhood to only grow stronger. We believe that someday there will come a time when we will stand on the anniversary of the uprising with Belarusians as well,” the diplomat added.

In an interview with PAP, deputy head of Ukrainian diplomacy Yevhen Perebyjnis pointed out that on the 160th anniversary of the January Uprising, it is important to remember that our peoples’ struggle against Russian imperialism has been going on for centuries.

“For us Ukrainians, this war has been going on for centuries. Our nations have a similar experience of Russian aggression in various forms. It seems to me that this is the very basis of our brotherhood today. Today we have united to resist Russian aggression because it would be incorrect to say that Russia is waging war only against Ukraine,” he stressed.

The January uprising

The January Uprising broke out on January 22, 1863. The spark that initiated the outbreak of the insurrection was the conscription of young Polish activists into the Imperial Russian Army.

The uprising took over the territory of the Russian partition and resembled partisan warfare. According to historians, the Polish forces totalled approximately 200,000 people and over a thousand clashes took place during the insurrection.