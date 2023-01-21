Power-up: Senegalese countryside to get reliable power under U.S. initiative

Senegalese countryside is getting a power-up, quite literally so, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arriving in the country to attend on Saturday the launch of a new rural electrification project that will bring reliable power to 350,000 people, while supporting some 500 jobs in 14 U.S. states.

Led by Illinois-based engineering firm Weldy Lamont, the new project received technical assistance from the US Power Africa initiative, capacity building through the U.S. Agency for Trade and Development, and a USD 91 million loan guarantee from the Export-Import Bank, Yellen said at the site of the project.

Being on a three-country trip to Africa that aims to expand US-African ties and address challenges such as climate change, food security and debt, Yelle said in Senegal that the “goal is to further deepen [US-African] economic relationship and to invest in expanding energy access in a way that uses renewable resources spread across the continent.”

With electrification reaching 70 percent and 80 percent, Senegal is among the most electrified countries across Sub-Saharan Africa. Still, electricity remains far more limited in Senegal’s rural areas. Such a situation can deprive households and businesses of opportunities in areas otherwise ripe for economic development, Yellen said.

The project includes an important renewable energy element with a solar grid to power 70 villages.

“This groundbreaking will create a higher quality of life in many communities, and it will help Senegal’s economy grow and prosper. It will also help Senegal get one step closer to its goal of universal electricity access by 2025,” the official said.

Having met women and youth entrepreneurs in Dakar on Friday, Yellen said the electrification project would allow Senegal to rely on energy sources that are within its borders, cost-effective and not liable to the kind of volatility in energy prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As many as 165 million people were connected to reliable electricity across Africa thanks to the US Power Africa project, Yellen said. The goal of the undertaking is to add at least 30,000 megawatts (MW) of cleaner and more reliable electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections by 2030.