No Bolshoi ballet in eastern Ukraine, only murdering soldiers: German def official

The head of the German Bundestag’s defence committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann called on Saturday for breaking with “a folklore notion” of Russia, which had attacked Ukraine, saying that “in eastern Ukraine, there’s no Bolshoi ballet that performs ‘Swan Lake’, but soldiers who murder, rape, kidnap and do all kinds of other atrocious things, including torture.”

The official made the statement during a federal state congress of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) in Bielefeld in North Rhine-Westphalia. Having the floor, she warned against leniency for Russia in the context of its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier she slammed the postponement of the decision to deliver German tanks to Ukraine. “History is looking at us,” she told ZDF TV, adding that Germany failed to do what was right.

“A good signal would be to give [our] partners at least the green light” to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. By “partners” she referred to a number of countries, including Poland, which voiced their will to send the said MTBs to embattled Ukraine. In order to make good on their goodwill, the countries, however, require Berlin’s permission, given Germany is the holder of the Leopard export licence.

”Communicational disaster”

Strack-Zimmermann lambasted the way communication of the matter has been done, in particular, that of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. To her mind, Germany staunchly supports Ukraine but the lack of decision on the tanks creates a contradictory impression. Despite urging pressure from Ukraine and supporting countries, the German government has not made any decision on the delivery of tanks to Kyiv, she said.

On Friday, consultations of around 50 states supporting Ukraine took place in the U.S. base in Ramstein, western Germany. During the meeting, a slew of declarations on arming Kyiv was made but none of them pertained to the Leopard tanks, be it Germany sending them or greenlighting other countries to send theirs.

“Leopard tanks could deliver should they end up in the hands of well-trained soldiers,” General Waldemar Skrzypczak told Polish Radio. “However, political feuds undermine the efforts. Why do German politicians waver over supporting Ukraine? Most likely, Germany still enjoys strong business and commercial ties with Russia. To my mind, German financiers are blocking the decisions of political leaders. Declarations on tightening the grip around Putin’s neck do not translate into action.”

The Baltic States appeal

On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania called on Germany to immediately provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks. They said the vehicles were “needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly.”

