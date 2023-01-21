Ukraine and the People vs the Blob: op-ed by Joe Lindsley

LVIV — Send tanks to Ukraine! That’s been the refrain from Kyiv and from its strongest Eastern European supporters the past days. The moment seems right: Russia is either on its heels or is preparing for some wicked new assault, so now’s the time to freshly fortify Ukraine.

But more weapons to Ukraine? Haven’t we already given enough, some Americans wonder. They’re sceptical of fads and causes championed by the global elite, especially those who gathered this past week in Davos, Switzerland, where of course Ukraine was a major topic.

Many freedom-minded folks refer to those in Davos as the Blob, the military-industrial uni-party obsessed with power and money. And because many of those global elites wear the Ukrainian colours, those who do not trust the Blob are sceptical of the righteousness of Ukraine’s cause.

But although the political class might wear the Ukraine colours, they do not necessarily want Ukraine to win swiftly. Consider the current impasse over tanks: Both Washington and Berlin are reluctant to send offensive weapons to Ukraine, the sort of weapons that could enable Ukraine to cripple the Russian invaders.

Why?

Are they afraid of Russian “escalation,” of “provoking” Putin? Russia has already shown they are committed to doing whatever it takes to conquer Ukraine. Putin’s designs are as clear as Hitler’s were in the 1930s.

Others say that the West has already given too much. But the amount of money the United States in particular has given to Ukraine is a mirage.

The U.S. government says it has sent some USD 50 billion in assistance to Ukraine. Questions abound. In the case of the USD 12.7 billion in U.S. weapons and equipment aid, much of that figure is valuation of old equipment — and possibly funds to purchase new equipment the U.S. was going to buy anyway.

The United States has not spent as much on Ukraine as it seems.

So why the reluctance? Fear? Profit? Whatever it is, there is a disconnection between the Ukrainian-flag waving, which just might be an effort to cover sins and scandals, and real actions for victory. We can’t always take what the global elite say at face value. We need to separate the reality of Ukraine from the global political elite.

Ukraine’s freedom project is something unique, a threat to powerful people everywhere. Before Russia’s February 24 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Blob looked down on this country. Even a few weeks into the war, as Russia bombed the hell out of civilians, the global elite still spoke of corruption here, as though their own nations were clean as fresh snow.

Here I encourage the Blob-sceptics to look more closely at Ukraine. Remember: in 2014, Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity did something more extraordinary than the Ottawa Truckers or the Dutch farmers. The people, of all ages and walks of life, stood in the freezing weather until the corrupt pro-Putin government, with ties both to the Trump and Biden worlds, fled the country and put the people in charge.

The knowledge that the people could take to the Maidan, the main square, is an ongoing ultimate check on power.

In both their democracy and their culture, the Ukrainian people are one of the few forces standing against the Blob, as I have especially observed this month, January, when Ukrainians celebrate Christmas. It’s the opposite of the West when Christmas begins whenever stores want to start pushing their holiday campaigns.

Here, whether people are Orthodox, connected to Constantinople, or Greek Catholic, in union with Rome, they tend to celebrate Christmas starting January 7. It’s a month-long season blissfully protected from the commercialised Western holiday. The way Ukrainians celebrate Christmas, with ritual and song, such as people singing together in cafés even in wartime, is both an indicator of a healthy society and a power itself.

To those American sceptics of Ukraine, do you know the standard greeting on the streets of Lviv in the month of January?

“Christ is born.”

And the reply is “Glory to him.”

Ukraine — not Russia, not Hungary — is actually a cradle of culture, civil society, democratic spirit, traits which in turn create an innovative, dynamic society. Because of the rituals that connect and unite them, Ukrainians are not isolated from each other. The Ukrainians are fiercely independent of government (hence, lightly injected lately), but fiercely dependent on each other. They talk, organise, act — and when tyranny creeps in — they pounce.

Afraid, uncultured, and jealous, but quite shrewd, Russia seeks to destroy this superpower, the free spirit of the Ukrainians. From Ukraine the world can learn not only courage but also how, through culture that creates strong society, the pitfalls of the modern world — commercialism, corporatism, elite-control of our democracies — can indeed be resisted.

In the early days of the war, the images and videos on social media of Russian assaults on Ukraine awakened the ire and the conscious of people worldwide, forcing politicians to act. Now, if those millions of people who are sceptical of elites could only realize that Ukraine is at the front not only against expanding Russian tyranny but against anti-democratic, anti-folk forces worldwide, perhaps a resounding victory could arrive sooner.

Joe Lindsley, editor of UkrainianFreedomNews.com, is an American journalist in Ukraine since the pandemic. You can subscribe to his daily war reports on Chicago’s WGN Radio here.

Here’s a look at Ukrainian Christmas.