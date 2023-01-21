Thousands of Spaniards protest against their socialist government

Thousands of people protested against Spain’s Socialist government, which they accused of undermining the Spanish constitution, in central Madrid on Saturday.

According to local government estimates some 30,000 people packed the Plaza de Cibeles in front of Madrid’s City Hall. Meanwhile, protest organisers said approximately 700,000 people took part in the rally.

Tens of thousands of Spaniards have met at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid today to protest against the Sanchez government’s changes to the penal code and attempt to modify the procedure of the how judges are selected for the Constitutional Court.

🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/4fYZvjoHCy

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 21, 2023

Protesters waved Spanish flags and chanted “traitor” and “resign, Sánchez”, referring to the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The protest

The rally was supported by the conservative Popular Party, centre-right Ciudadanos and the far-right Vox, whose leader Santiago Abascal, the only party leader to attend, dubbed the current government “the worst government in history” which “divided Spaniards and freed rapists and coup leaders”, the France24 news website reported.

“Now our task is not to thwart the desire for an alternative that beats in the hearts of our compatriots,” Sanchez wrote on social media. “Hopefully we can live up to the nation’s expectations,” he added.

Hemos estado donde debíamos estar: junto a ese pueblo español que saca siempre su mejor versión ante tiranos y autócratas.

Ahora es nuestra tarea no frustrar el deseo de alternativa que late en el corazón de nuestros compatriotas.

Ojalá sepamos estar a la altura de la nación. pic.twitter.com/V5FKTIJSK2

— Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) January 21, 2023

“This demonstration is more than an economic issue for me, it is for our democracy, for the integrity of our country,” a businesswoman attending the rally told Reuters.

The protest was called by over 100 associations under the slogan “For Spain, for democracy and the constitution” to object against issues threatening the Spanish constitution, including separatism in Catalonia.