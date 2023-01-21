Ukraine bids farewell to minister killed in helicopter crash

A tearful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a memorial service on Saturday to commemorate seven senior Interior Ministry officials killed in a helicopter crash this week. Ukrainian services are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy and five other high-ranking ministry officials were killed when their helicopter crashed near a nursery on the outskirts of Kyiv on Wednesday.

Another seven people died as a direct result of the crash, including one child.

’A true hero’

“An indescribable sadness is covering the soul,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday. “Ukraine is losing its best sons and daughters every day,” he added.

Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, paid their respects to the victims’ relatives inside the hulking Ukrainian House cultural centre in central Kyiv.

In Kyiv, people say goodbye to the head of the Internal Ministry, Denys Monastyrskyi, first deputy Yevheny Yenin, state secretary Yuriy Lubkovych, and other 5 employees of the Ministry.



Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, described Monastyrskyi’s death as “a huge loss”.

“If not for (Monastyrskyi), everything could have been completely different,” he told Ukrainian media, referring to the resistance Ukraine mounted after Moscow’s February 24 invasion.

“He is a true hero of this country,” the military intelligence chief concluded.

Today we say goodbye to Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Yevhen Yenin, Yurii Lubkovych, and all other Heroes who died in the helicopter crash.

Eternal memory.

Eternal memory. pic.twitter.com/nnAj1yJqYc



Fight goes on

Monastyrskyi had been flying to a location near the frontline, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

The helicopter went down just days after at least 45 people were killed in a Russian missile attack that partially levelled a block of flats in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces are fending off a Russian onslaught in the east, where Moscow has expended massive resources for incremental advances 11 months into its full-scale invasion.