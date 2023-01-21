British actor Julian Sands still missing in California mountains

British actor Julian Sands, who is known for his roles in popular film and television shows such as A Room With A View, 24 and Smallville, went missing last Friday while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of Los Angeles.

The authorities have resumed an air search for him, but the ground search remains on pause due to poor road conditions, including icy conditions and the threat of avalanches.

According to reports, Mr Sands was last seen a week ago, and his car was found near where he was reported missing. Despite the ongoing search efforts, there has been no new update or witness information about his whereabouts since then.

Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement “The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches.”

The authorities have previously warned hikers to stay away from the area, as it is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble, with 14 calls from Mount San Antonio, known as Mount Baldy, in the last four weeks. Another hiker, an American, is also missing in the same mountains.

The actor’s disappearance comes after California was battered by deadly storms for weeks, which prompted an emergency declaration by US President Joe Biden.

Sands has spoken previously about his love for hiking and mountain climbing, and said in 2020 he was happiest “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning”. He has three children, and lives in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles with his wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz.

The authorities have previously said that they plan to continue looking for Mr Sands, and there is “no hard deadline” for ending their search mission. His family and fellow actors have expressed concern for his well-being and are assisting the authorities in their search.