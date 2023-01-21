Man of luck from Luck wins lottery jackpot

Mark Cunningham, a resident of the small town of Luck, Wisconsin, has hit the jackpot in the state’s lottery game, winning a staggering USD 15.1 million prize.

The lucky winner purchased the winning ticket from a local grocery store, also located in Luck. In addition to the big win, Cunningham also managed to snag a 2 dollars prize in the same drawing, making it a doubly fortunate day for him.

The odds of winning the USD 15.1 million prize were just 1 in 6,991,908, while the odds of winning 2 dollars were 1 in 29. The prize is the largest jackpot of the lottery game since a USD 22.2 million prize in 2015, according to a news release from Wisconsin.

This win has not only made Cunningham a millionaire but also the small town of Luck has now been put on the map as the place where the lucky ticket was sold.

The manager at the store where Cunningham bought the winning ticket, said the day he found out about the win was a “whirlwind”. “Lots of phone calls,” Wondra said in the release. “Lots of questions.” He also added that the store will now be known as the “mecca” for lottery players and is expecting more customers visiting the store in search of their own luck.