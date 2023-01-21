U.S. to designate Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

The United States has announced plans to designate Russia’s Wagner Group, a private military company believed to have thousands of mercenaries in Ukraine, as a “transnational criminal organisation.”

This move is in response to the group’s alleged involvement in “atrocities and human rights abuses in Ukraine and elsewhere,” according to national security spokesman John Kirby. The new designation will allow the U.S. government to apply wider sanctions against the group, which has also operated in Syria, Libya, and the Central African Republic, among other hotspots.

Kirby revealed that there are now an estimated 50,000 Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine, and that approximately 80 percent of the troops deployed to Ukraine were drawn from prisons.

He added that the group has become a rival to Russia’s regular military forces and that the U.S. believes there are “mounting tensions” between Russian officials and Wagner’s controversial founder, businessman and Vladimir Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The U.S. government also has evidence that Wagner is receiving arms shipments from North Korea in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Kirby revealed that U.S. intelligence photographs show Russian rail cars entering North Korea, where they allegedly picked up infantry rockets and missiles for later use by Wagner forces.

The U.S. believes that these arms transfers are violating the UN Security Council resolutions and has passed this information to the Security Council panel charged with North Korea sanctions.

“We will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those who are assisting Wagner,” Kirby said. He added that the U.S. does not believe that these arms shipments have had a significant impact on the fighting in Ukraine, where the private army has recently been heavily committed to Russia’s effort to capture the city of Bakhmut in the country’s east.

In September 2020, Wagner was subject to another set of US sanctions after authorities alleged that it was being used to help enrich Prigozhin through mining interests in Sudan and the Central African Republic. U.S. authorities have also suggested that Prigozhin may have committed Wagner troops to the Bakhmut offensive in a bid to control the area’s salt and gypsum mines.

The new designation and sanctions will be imposed on the group and its support network next week, according to the White House. This move is a strong message from the U.S. government that it will not tolerate the actions of this transnational criminal organisation and will take action to disrupt and dismantle their operations.