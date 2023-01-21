Dozens injured as anti-government demonstrations turn violent in Peru

Dozens of Peruvians were injured on Friday night as tensions flared again during anti-government demonstrations that are spreading across the country. The police used tear gas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones as fires burned in the streets in the capital Lima.

The country’s southern Puno region saw some 1,500 protesters attack a police station in the town of Ilave, Interior Minister Vicente Romero said in a statement to news media.

A police station in Zepita, Puno, was also on fire.

Health authorities in Ilave reported eight patients hospitalized with injuries, including broken arms and legs, eye contusions and punctured abdomens.

By late afternoon, 58 people had been injured nationwide in demonstrations, according to a report from Peru’s ombudsman.

The unrest follows a day of turmoil on Thursday when one of Lima’s most historic buildings burned to the ground as President Dina Boluarte vowed to get tougher on “vandals.”

The destruction of the building, a near-century-old mansion in central Lima, was described by officials as the loss of a “monumental asset.” Authorities are investigating the causes. Romero on Friday claimed the blaze was “duly planned and arranged.”

Thousands of protesters descended on Lima this week calling for change and angered by the protests’ mounting death toll, which officially stood at 45 on Friday.

Protests have rocked Peru since President Pedro Castillo was ousted in December after he attempted to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote. The unrest has until this week been concentrated in Peru’s south.

In the Cusco region, Glencore’s major Antapaccay copper mine suspended operations on Friday after protesters attacked the premises, one of the largest in the country, for the third time this month.

Airports in Arequipa, Cusco and the southern city of Juliaca were also attacked by demonstrators, delivering a fresh blow to Peru’s tourism industry.

The government has extended a state of emergency to six regions, curtailing some civil rights. But Boluarte has dismissed calls for her to resign and hold snap elections, instead calling for dialogue and promising to punish those involved in the unrest.

Some locals pointed the finger at Boluarte, accusing her of not taking action to quell the protests, which began on December 7 in response to the ouster and arrest of Castillo.

Human rights groups have accused the police and army of using deadly firearms. The police say protesters have used weapons and homemade explosives.