LIVE: Day 332 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

No decision was reached by Western

allies on a rapid shipment of German Leopard-2 battle tanks to

Ukraine to boost its firepower for a possible spring offensive

against Russian forces. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said countries

backing Ukraine needed to focus not only on sending new weapons

to Kyiv, but looking at ammunition for older systems and helping

maintain them.

⚡️US charges two businessmen with hiding Russian oligarch's ties to yacht.

Two businessmen, one Russian and one British, were charged with helping to conceal sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg's $90 million yacht, the US Justice Department said on Jan. 20.

