LIVE: Day 332 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

No decision was reached by Western
allies on a rapid shipment of German Leopard-2 battle tanks to
Ukraine to boost its firepower for a possible spring offensive
against Russian forces. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said countries
backing Ukraine needed to focus not only on sending new weapons
to Kyiv, but looking at ammunition for older systems and helping
maintain them.
07:14 CET
⚡️US charges two businessmen with hiding Russian oligarch's ties to yacht.
Two businessmen, one Russian and one British, were charged with helping to conceal sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg's $90 million yacht, the US Justice Department said on Jan. 20.
