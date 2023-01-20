EU dialogue envoy makes visit to Serbia and Kosovo amid tensions

EU envoy for dialogue in Serbia and Kosovo, Miroslav Lajčák, visited Pristina and Belgrade. The aim of the visit is to ease tensions between the uneasy Balkan neighbours.

Lajčák met with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with hopes to strengthen efforts in attaining understanding between the Balkan countries.





Recently tensions arose in the north of Kosovo between the government and the local ethnic Serb community leading to the erection of roadblocks and discharging of some ethnic Serbs from their jobs in the country’s administration, services and judiciary.

Together with 🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹 Chief foreign policy advisers and 🇺🇸 DAS Escobar, I travelled to Kosovo and Serbia today to discuss steps towards normalisation of their relations based on our Proposal. This also means full implementation of all Agreements. I plan to continue our talks soon. pic.twitter.com/1LBM2F6kPK

— Miroslav Lajčák (@MiroslavLajcak) January 20, 2023

Kosovo’s Serbs want to create an association of municipalities with a Serb majority that would operate similarly to autonomy. The EU-brokered dialogue process has made little progress since it started in 2013.





Mr Lajčák told the press that both sides are soon expected to reach an agreement on policies towards Kosovo’s Serb minority.





Serbia President Vucic said the legalisation of the association of Serb communities was imperative.





“We believe it is imperative that the Association of Serbian Municipalities (in Kosovo) be established, as it was not only promised but also signed into an agreement a decade ago,” President Vucic said.





Kosovo became independent from Serbia in 2008.





Serbia, however, still considers Kosovo to be an integral part of its territory. Belgrade accuses Kosovo’s authorities of violating the rights of Serb minority.





New tensions had erupted ever since December 10 when Serbs erected multiple roadblocks and exchanged fire with police.