World News 20.01

In this edition of World News the main stories cover the topic of western countries promising to send more weapons to Ukraine as of discussions from the defence ministers’ meeting in Ramstein, the 81st anniversary of Nazi German leaders having adopted the infamous Final Solution plan, Latvia commemorating its struggle against the Soviet Union and other relevant stories from around the world.

To talk about the military aid promised to Ukraine at the defence ministers meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany TVP World invited historian and analyst of Russian culture and war propaganda Ian Garner.