Google parent company to lay off 12,000 workers

Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O is reducing 12,000 jobs, which makes for 6 percent of its total employment, the company said in a staff memo. The technology sector is now moving with a series of layoffs, as companies take steps in maximising use of artificial intelligence (AI).

“Well, this is not a surprise given all the other layoffs we’ve had, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce and on and on. So, and also the CEO, Sundar Pichai, had been making remarks that cost cuts were coming. So it’s not much of a surprise and it’s in line with the rest of the big tech industry,” said Senior Securities analyst at CFA, Joseph Bonner.

As Google’s parent company Alphabet announces 12,000 employee layoffs, it joins a number of businesses downsizing to cut costs in 2023 https://t.co/DroyGJVO35

— TIME (@TIME) January 20, 2023

Alphabet’s shares were up nearly 3% in pre-market trading.





“As they said in their blogpost, they over-hired during the pandemic, and that’s the same reason many other tech companies have given further layoffs. So that’s one reason. And, we’re also heading into… we’re in a very uncertain macro environment, particularly around digital advertising, which is the lifeblood of Alphabet and Google. So,they’re facing this situation with a very uncertain macro economy, and they are taking action to, cut costs and tighten their belts in this, immediate situation of whether it’s a recession or a mild recession or a deeper recession, we don’t know. But they’re taking that action to to adjust their costs to what is expected to be a rocky period in the next few quarters,” Mr Bonner added.