New aid package, still no decision on Leopards for Ukraine: Ramstein conference

We are pushing hard to meet Ukraine’s needs for tanks and armoured vehicles, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said after the meeting with Ukraine’s Defense Support Contact Group. At the same time, he brought up how Ukraine’s success is not dependent on “one type of platform” such as Leopard tanks.

During the conference, when summarising the meeting of defence ministers in Ramstein Base, Germany, Pentagon Chief Austin drew attention to the delivery of “significant numbers” of Challenger 2 tanks by Great Britain and the announcement of deliveries of combat vehicles and artillery by Sweden and Denmark.





“I think this will be a really, really capable package that we put together. And I really do believe that it will enable the Ukrainians to be successful going forward. So this is not dependent upon a single platform. This is a combined arms effort that we brought together that I truly believe is going to provide them the best opportunity for success,” said Lloyd Austin, US Defense Secretary.

I welcome the significant new package of combat capabilities announced in Ramstein for #Ukraine's self-defence. Russia is preparing for new offensives, so it is urgent to step up support to enable Ukraine to win & retake occupied territory. pic.twitter.com/uqfieIwx1G

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 20, 2023

At the same time, he confirmed that there was nothing to be announced as to possible deliveries of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, as well as German Leopards. He also underlined that the two cases are not related.





“I think you heard the German minister of defence say earlier today that there is no linkage between providing M1s and providing Leopards. And I think he was pretty clear about that.



So this notion of unlocking, you know, in my mind, there’s not it’s not an issue and more importantly in his mind as well,“ Austin said.

Today, at the #Ramstein base, took place a bilateral meeting between Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak 🇵🇱 and Defense Minister 🇩🇪 Boris Pistorius following the #UkraineDefenseContactGroup talks. pic.twitter.com/mJTeSYGY0L

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) January 20, 2023

“It’s not about one platform. Our goal is to bring together the capabilities that Ukraine needs to be effective in the short term,” he said, referring to the question about Leopards.





Austin also stated that he does still consider Germany a leader and an ally to rely on.

⚡️ Germany announces 1 billion euro military aid package for Ukraine.

Germany will provide Ukraine with a 1 billion euro military aid package, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at the Ramstein-8 summit on Jan. 20, reported Ukrinform.

Photo: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/S9cV3nNjsj

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 20, 2023

“The arms packages announced by us and our allies for Ukraine will provide the armoured forces needed for a new offensive,” said the highest-ranking American commander General Mark Milley on Friday in Ramstein, Germany. At the same time, he noted that it will be very difficult for the Ukrainians to push all Russian forces out of their territory.





“But we can all do more. And, you know, the United States and every other member of the UDC can do more. You know, Germany has contributed a lot to this, to this campaign. You know, from the very beginning, we saw them cycle in air defence capability, the Gephardt’s the Patriots. They’ve stepped up and offered to provide martyrs. They will provide those martyrs and conduct the training on those platforms,” Mr Austin added.

Fighting off pressure from allies, Berlin made no decision to provide the long-anticipated Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.https://t.co/VGBsgFn6J1

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 20, 2023

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, however, admitted that new offensives would be a big challenge for the Ukrainians and assessed that while Ukraine has a good chance of liberating significant parts of the territory, it will be “very, very difficult” to push the Russians out of the entire occupied territory.





Milley noted that the war “becomes an absolute catastrophe for Russia” and its total casualties (counting dead and wounded) amount to “well over 100,000.” At the same time, he added that Ukrainians are also suffering high losses, so he expects the war to end with a negotiated settlement, which will result in a “free, sovereign and independent Ukraine with its territory intact.”





The Polish Minister of Defence also commented on the decisions made during the conference.





“We talked among 15 countries that use Leopard tanks. We talked about equipping Ukraine with these heavy tanks. The 14 countries meeting here in Ramstein have these tanks. We want to create a coalition of countries so as not to require a certain number of tanks from individual countries, but to create coalitions of countries that have such tanks, much-needed tanks that will significantly strengthen Ukraine and to equip Ukraine with these tanks. No decisions have been made. We are scheduled for further talks now in live-conference format,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Defense of Poland.





A well-known ALDE MEP Guy Verhofstad, suggested Poland should now lead a coalition that would proceed with the shipment of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

If the German Chancellor is incapable of taking the right decisions, Poland must now lead a coalition of the willing to send the heavy tanks that Ukraine needs! #Ramstein #FreeTheLeopards https://t.co/cn6sz2rEaV

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) January 20, 2023