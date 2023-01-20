There is still hope for deal on tanks for Ukraine says Polish MoD

"Hope stems from the fact that defence ministers from 15 countries met on the sidelines of today's conference and we talked about this topic," he told a press conference in Ramstein.

Ronald Wittek/PAP/EPA

The Polish defence minister said on Friday he was hopeful that efforts to provide Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine would end in success.

Mariusz Błaszczak took part in a meeting of defence leaders from around 50 countries and Nato gathered at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base to discuss military aid for Kyiv as part of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

“Minister (Boris – PAP) Pistorius said that it was his second day as the German defence minister so he was not able to present a conclusion yet, but I am convinced that coalition building will end in success,” Błaszczak told reporters.

He said that he was going to talk to Pistorius later on Friday.