German Defence Minister dodging any talk of Leopard tank deliveries to Ukraine

Germany’s new Defence Minister Mr Boris Pistorius spoke to the media during a press conference after the important meeting held in the US Rammstein military base in Germany. The discussion held during the meeting was on solving the issue of new weapons deliveries for Ukraine and more so the question of sending modern German Leopard tanks to the front against Russia.

“The impression which sometimes arose that there is a united coalition and that Germany is blocking it is wrong. A lot of allies are saying that they share the views I again presented here (gestures) today. There are good reasons for a delivery and there are good reasons against it. And in light of the overall situation of the war which has lasted nearly a year already all pros and cons must be weighed very carefully,” Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

❗️ #German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that during the meeting in Ramstein they failed to agree on the transfer of Leopard tanks to #Ukraine.

He noted that a decision would be made in the near future and it would depend on Chancellor Olaf Scholz. pic.twitter.com/cF8qhtFAZS

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 20, 2023

“No one can say yet when there will be a decision and what it may look like regarding Leopard tanks. At least I can’t and you know why,” the German politician added.





The conference comes after the declaration by Poland, and it seems other NATO member states for shipping Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The decision requires being granted with German approval as the tanks are manufactured by the German industry.

Germany will not send its modern tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said today.

He argued that there was no international agreement on the topic.https://t.co/lh3OxJ8RHu

— POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) January 20, 2023

One of the decisions announced after the meeting was the Polish commitment to ship Leopard tanks to Ukraine within a wider European coalition. The Ukrainian army and politicians have been beseeching western partners for such a move for many months.





“We are not really hesitating, we are just very carefully balancing all the pros and cons. We are not talking just about delivering anything to anybody. This is a new kind of measure we chose so we have to be careful because we are, we have a duty to look carefully and intensively what might be the consequences for anybody in that conflict,” said Pistorius.





“We will make our decision as soon as possible and as I already mentioned, we support Ukraine in a very, very big measure and we will continue doing this,” the German Defence Minister assured.





German Chancellor Olaf Scholz designated a new Minister of Defence in place of Christine Lambrecht, after accepting her resignation the day before. Pistorius’s nomination to the post of Minister of Defence comes in the wake of her resignation and her being blamed for failing to get the Bundeswehr back in shape quickly despite a EUR 100 billion special fund being agreed on for the purpose after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Herzlich Willkommen als Verteidigungsminister, Boris #Pistorius! Die Aufgaben sind groß: Gemeinsam gehen wir die #Zeitenwende an.

Mein Respekt gilt auch Christine #Lambrecht, die enorme Veränderungen auf den Weg gebracht hat. Danke für die jahrelange enge, gute Zusammenarbeit. pic.twitter.com/Th4sCm2lt5

— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) January 19, 2023

While in the Bundesrat, the new Minister of Defence was also a member of the German-Russian Friendship Group put together in co-operation with the Russian Federation Council, the Russian upper house of parliament.