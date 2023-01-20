Poland’s Orlen to pinpoint locations for small reactors this year

Daniel Obajtek told a press conference on Friday that his company would follow through on its promise to invest in small modular reactors (SMR) and micro modular reactors (MMR).

Adam Warżawa/PAP

PKN Orlen, Poland’s leading oil and gas company, will present locations for its planned small and micro modular nuclear reactors later this year, the company CEO has said.

Daniel Obajtek told a press conference on Friday that his company would follow through on its promise to invest in small modular reactors (SMR) and micro modular reactors (MMR).

“This year we’ll show the locations that we’re working on when it comes to SMR and MMR. It will be dispersed nuclear energy,” Obejtek said.

In July 2022, Orlen Synthos Green Energy, a joint venture company established by Orlen and chemical plant Synthos, filed a motion with Poland’s nuclear energy regulator for the assessment of the SMR technology.

The company has exclusive rights to the application of the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy’s BWRX-300 technology in Poland.