Football: Arsenal set to sign Polish defender Kiwior

Premier League leaders Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Polish central defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian side Spezia, for a fee in excess of EUR 20 mln according to The Athletic.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Friday: “Kiwior has agreed personal terms on five year deal — medical will be completed in the next 48 hours.”

Arsenal have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior, here we go! Contracts are being signed with Spezia, fee in excess of €20m with add-ons. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC

Understand Kiwior has agreed personal terms on five year deal — medical will be completed in the next 48 hours.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2023

The 22-year-old is much sought after and had been strongly linked with Italian giants Juventus last year, after playing 37 league games for Italian side Spezia. He joined the Serie A outfit 2021 and prior to his move to Italy he caught the eye with Slovakian club Žilina.

Kiwior has won nine caps for Poland’s senior side. He has already become a mainstay for the national team despite having only made his debut in June 2022 against the Netherlands.

He was an ever present for Poland at the World Cup in Qatar, looking calm and assured up against some of the world’s premium attackers.

The young defender is something of a commodity in the modern game, as a left footed central defender, comfortable with the ball at his feet and a consistent performer.

Were his transfer to be confirmed, he would compete with the Brazilian Gabriel for a starting berth on the left side of Arsenal’s central defence.

The English Premier League leaders are seeking reinforcements to bolster their push for the league title, and are also closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard.