Over USD 1 bn earmarked by Poland to help households with heating bills

Proposed measures to help Polish households cope with rising heating bills will cost PLN 4.5 bn (USD 1.04 bn), according to a draft law posted on the parliament website on Friday.

Warsaw has vowed to limit price increases for heating to 40 percent, as the impact of the war in Ukraine on voters’ wallets comes into sharp focus in an election year.

“The Council of Ministers recognised the project is urgent as households’ public service institutions need to immediately benefit from support in the form of reduced heat charges amid the increase in fuel prices,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in a letter attached to the draft.

Under the draft law, if the prices in a district heating system rise by more than 40 percent compared with prices from September 30 2022, energy companies will receive compensation so this is not passed on to customers.

If the measure becomes law it would be financed using money from a fund set up to aid businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money in this fund has been raised using bonds issued by state fund PFR and state development bank BGK.