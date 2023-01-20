‘James Bond gun’ found under attic floorboards of former palace used as WWII Nazi slave camp

The Walther PPK famously used by James Bond was found in the attic of an abandoned apartment in the palace in Pawłowice, about 65 kilometres west of Częstochowa.

A World War Two-era German police pistol of a type famously used by super spy James Bond has been found hidden in a former Nazi women’s slave labour camp in the Opole province.

The 007 pistol was found with its holster and 50 rounds of 7.65 mm calibre ammunition on Tuesday, January 17, while workers were tearing up wooden floors in the attic of an apartment in the palace complex, which has been unused for 20 years.KMP Leszno

Monika Zymełka, spokeswoman for the Leszno police, said: “The gun was preserved in fairly good condition and was secured for further investigation.

“It is preserved in fairly good condition. The holster bears the date 1939, and there is a stamped Nazi logo on the skeleton of the gun.”

According to the palace website, during the second world war, a German slave labour camp for women was located on the palace grounds, which has led to speculation that the pistol may have a connection with the camp.

After the war, a Communist security police detention camp was established in Pawlowice, where Silesians, Germans and former SS members were held, as well as soldiers of the Anders Army returning to Poland who had joined it after deserting from the Wehrmacht, which they had previously been conscripted into under the Volkslist.

The Walther PPK is one of the more famous pistols in the world. It was used by 007 agent James Bond, who adopted it as his weapon of choice in Ian Fleming’s novel Dr No.

In the book, Major Boothroyd, the British Secret Service armourer who would become the inspiration for the character Q, tells Bond: “Walther PPK. 7.65mm with a delivery like a brick through a plate-glass window. Takes a Brausch silencer, with little reduction in muzzle velocity. The American CIA swear by them.”

The PPK was Bond’s primary weapon in the film series from Dr. No in 1962 up to Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997, in which Bond, played by Pierce Brosnan, transitions to a Walther P99.

In 2008’s Quantum of Solace, however, the Walther PPK made a return as 007’s main sidearm throughout the film.

This trend continued up to Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond in the 2021 No Time To Die, when he used a Browning as his main weapon and the Walther PPK as a back-up.

It is also said that the PPK was the gun that Adolf Hitler used to commit suicide in his bunker in Berlin in 1945.

This is not the first find at the palace in Pawłowice, which is now an experimentation centre.

Marian Kamyczek, director of the centre said: “A few years ago, a World War I-era gun was found in another building, also near the palace. The gun was also hidden in the attic, and was handed over to the police.”