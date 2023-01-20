Poland is leader in helping Ukraine says US defence min

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The United States Secretary of Defence said on Friday that Poland was a leader in providing Ukraine with armoured vehicles, training for Ukrainian armed forces and offering shelter to Ukrainian refugees.

Lloyd Austin made his comments at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany where, under his chairmanship, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was being held. The meeting’s main focus is the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and related security issues facing Nato.

Western allies need to “dig even deeper” to support Ukraine with military aid at a crucial time in its battle against Russia, he also said.

“This is a decisive moment for Ukraine,” Austin added. “The Ukrainian people are watching us, the Kremlin is watching us, and history is watching us.”