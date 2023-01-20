Wagner Group commands up to 50,000 troops in Ukraine: report

The mercenary Wagner Group has up to 50,000 troops in Ukraine and has become a key element of the Russian campaign, with its registration as a legal entity likely aimed at maximising its owner’s profits, the British Defense Ministry reported.

It recalled that on December 27, 2022, the group got recognised by Russian authorities as a legal entity, declaring its primary activity as “management consulting” and mentioning no combat services.

The ministry also recalled that private military companies remain illegal in Russia, despite the protracted discussion of law reform, while Wagner’s owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is believed to have partially financed the organisation through inflated government contracts awarded to his other companies.

“Prigozhin did not admit to founding Wagner until September 2022,” it wrote, adding that “Wagner almost certainly now commands up to 50,000 fighters in Ukraine and has become a key element of the Ukrainian campaign.”