Poland’s average corporate wage up 10.3 pct y/y in Dec. – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 10.3 percent year on year to PLN 7,329.96 (EUR 1,554) in December 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

In monthly terms, the average wage went up by 6.9 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 12.4-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in December and a 8.9-percent rise from November.

December’s corporate employment increased by 2.2 percent year on year and remained unchanged percent month on month, against a 2.3-percent annual increase and a no monthly change forecast by economists surveyed by PAP.