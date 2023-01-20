Poland ready for ‘non-standard’ action over tanks for Ukraine

If Germany resists Poland’s request to hand over some of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Warsaw may be ready to take “non-standard action”, a deputy foreign minister has said.

Poland has been building an international coalition of countries willing to hand over some of their tanks to Ukraine to help the country better defend itself against the Russian invasion. During a visit to Lviv on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda promised to pass a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. However, as the tanks are German-made, Warsaw needs Berlin’s consent to donate them to a non-Nato country.

Jablonski was asked in an interview with the private radio broadcaster RMF FM on Friday what Poland was going to do if Germany said no to the request.

“We’ll see, but I think that if we see strong resistance, we’ll be ready to take actions, including non-standard ones, even if someone may feel offended.”

According to the deputy minister, “the sooner and the more tanks we hand over to Ukraine, the safer Poland will be.”

But Jablonski admitted that Poland has not sent a formal request on the matter to Germany yet.

Poland has already given dozens of its Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Ukraine as well as significant amounts of other weapons.