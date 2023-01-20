Indonesia warns of dangerous candy trending on Tik-Tok

After more than 20 minors suffered injuries while eating a street food known as “dragon’s breath,” which is at the centre of a risky new viral video trend, Indonesia began to warn people against consuming liquid nitrogen.

According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Health, the colourful candy caused the youngsters to experience food poisoning, severe stomach discomfort, and skin burns. The ministry is advising parents, teachers, and local health officials to exercise caution.

To generate a vapour illusion when consumed, the candies are submerged in liquid nitrogen. They are well-liked and popular among kids, many of whom have uploaded videos of them blowing fumes out of their mouths, nostrils, and ears to the short-form video platform TikTok.

Found this candy called Dragon’s Breath and had a little fun with it! pic.twitter.com/1jcl1b5RJV

— Robeytech (@robeytech) September 17, 2018

According to Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, director general of the health ministry, approximately 25 children have been hurt after consuming the candy, including two who required hospitalisation. No fatalities have been noted.

It is permissible to use liquid nitrogen when preparing meals. Theatrical effects are frequently created while serving food by top chefs using the vapours. It is frequently used in medical contexts and as a food-freezing component. It is transparent, colourless, and odourless.

However, it might be dangerous if not utilised correctly.