Ex-soldier kills 5, including police officer, in Sagarejo, Georgia

A Georgian man killed five people including a police officer after opening fire from the balcony of a residential building, then turned his gun on himself, the Georgian interior ministry said on Friday.

The motive for the shooting in the town of Sagarejo, east of the capital Tbilisi, was not clear.

“Additional police teams were mobilised at the scene of the incident, as well as a special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Upon their arrival, the accused person allegedly committed suicide with a firearm,” the ministry said.

“The special forces came in time. They called for him to drop his weapon, but when the special forces entered the apartment, they heard a gunshot and he was on the bed with his weapon beside him. He was bleeding from his head. They also found rings scattered around him which could have possibly meant the area was planted with bombs. Then we called the security services to mark out the (crime) scene,” the Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs, Vakhtang Gomelauri stated.

“The gunman… what I can say is that he served in the Armed Forces from 2006. He left his military position in 2021. He served in Afghanistan,” Gomelauri added.