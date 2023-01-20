Ski jumping: Kubacki second in Sapporo, grabs 10th podium in a row

Poland’s Dawid Kubacki came second in the first World Cup competition in Sapporo. Despite a phenomenal jump in the first round, Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi overtook him in the final, windy stage. Halvor Egner Granerud of Norway ended third.

In the first round, Kamil Stoch, after a 133-metre-long jump amid unfavourable conditions (most of his rivals had the wind uphill), was in 4th place, only 1.2 points behind Granerud, and 1.9 points behind 2nd-placed Ryoyu Kobayashi.

Dawid Kubacki finished the first round in first place after a jump of 137 metres.

In the second round, Kobayashi went for his first win of the season. The Japanese athlete reached 130 metres, which gave him the triumph with a score of 271.5 points. 2nd place with a loss of 7.2 points went to Dawid Kubacki (125.5m). On the lowest step of the podium was Granerud (126m), who lost 8.9 points to the winner.

Kamil Stoch managed to retain his position, finishing fourth – his season-best performance so far. The third Polish jumper that qualified to the final round, Piotr Żyła, took 14th place.

Kubacki has a 134-point advantage over second Granerud in the World Cup standings. Anze Lanisek from Slovenia is third, losing 178 points to the Pole.

The second contest in Sapporo will be held on Saturday.