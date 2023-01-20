World media to publish Poland-sponsored stories about Russian despotism

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland will launch another part of its “Telling Poland to the World” initiative to describe 250 years of Central Europe’s struggle with Russian despotism.

The next stage of the publicity campaign will mark the 160th anniversary of the Polish January Uprising against Tsarist Russia.

Articles written by historians, intellectuals and opinion leaders will be published in more than 70 media outlets around the world.

“In this edition of the campaign, we want to show the joint fate of Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and Belarus,” PAP was told by Michal Klosowski of the New Media Institute, the campaign’s organiser.

Earlier editions were centred around the anniversaries of the outbreak of World War II, the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp or the Battle of Warsaw of 1920.

The Polish Press Agency is a partner in the project.