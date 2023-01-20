Tennis: Świątek breezes through to last 16 of Australian Open

World number one Iga Świątek sailed into the last 16 of the Australian Open after sweeping aside Spaniard Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1 on Margaret Court Arena.

Bucsa, who fought her way through qualifying to get to the main draw, could not keep up with the quality and intensity of the Polish player who took victory in just 55 minutes.

The Pole will play Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina next after she beat Danielle Collins 6-2 5-7 6-2. This could be a relief for Świątek as she lost to the American player in the previous edition of Australian Open.

A statement performance 🔥@iga_swiatek • @wwos • @espn • @Eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/DDkMniAshb

— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2023

“I felt like I’m in a little bit of a flow so that’s nice,” Świątek said post-match.

“I always try to focus on the same stuff, pretty technical stuff. It doesn’t matter if I’m winning or losing, it’s all the same to help me to stay disciplined. That’s all basically. I don’t try to over analyse it,” she added.

“I’ve always wanted to be that kind of player who is consistent so I’m pretty happy that I’m achieving that goal. I just remember how it was a couple of years ago. When I was in the fourth round I was really exhausted and right now I feel like this is the right place to be,” the Polish player reflected.

Świątek bageled (6-0) Bucsa in the opening set, not giving the Spanish qualifier a sniff of a chance.

The second set played out in similar fashion. There were, perhaps slightly condescending cheers around the court as Bucsa held one service game to make it 5-1.

However, an uncontrolled backhand from Bucsa enabled Świątek to take the match in under an hour.

The Polish number one is displaying the type of form that made her pre-tournament favourite, which would be her third Grand Slam title and her first at the Australian Open.