Rock Rachon 19.01

In this episode of „Rock Rachon,” we talk with a retired Navy SEAL team SIX officer lt. Chuck Pfarrer about the tragic crash of the EC225 Super Puma in Brovary near Kyiv on January 18. The helicopter was carrying nine passengers, including Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and state secretary Yurii Lubkovych. We discuss the probable causes and ramifications of the crash in the context of the ongoing fight with Russian aggression.