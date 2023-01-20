LIVE: Day 331 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President
Volodomyr Zelenskiy said his government was expecting “strong
decisions” from defence leaders of NATO and other countries
meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine’s ability to
confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks.
07:09 CET
The United States on
Thursday announced a new package of military assistance for
Ukraine it valued at up to $2.5 billion, including hundreds of
armored vehicles and support for Ukraine’s air defense.
The latest assistance includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles
and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, the U.S. Defense
Department said in a statement.
