LIVE: Day 331 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President

Volodomyr Zelenskiy said his government was expecting “strong

decisions” from defence leaders of NATO and other countries

meeting on Friday to discuss boosting Ukraine’s ability to

confront Russian forces with modern battle tanks.

07:09 CET



The United States on

Thursday announced a new package of military assistance for

Ukraine it valued at up to $2.5 billion, including hundreds of

armored vehicles and support for Ukraine’s air defense.

The latest assistance includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles

and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, the U.S. Defense

Department said in a statement.