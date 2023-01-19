World News 19.01

The West stands united in arming Ukraine with modern weapons; mass graves containing nearly 50 bodies discovered in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and Taiwan’s ruling party chooses a new leader following the previous PM’s resignation in the wake of last year’s poor local election results. This and much more on Thursday’s edition of World News.

February will mark the opening of the Copernican Academy, a new institution making part of Poland’s higher education system. Relying heavily on international cooperation, it will draw half of its staff from academic and research circles abroad. Professor Zbigniew Krysiak of the Schuman Thought Institute and the Copernican Academy, was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on the new initiative.