Scholz’s puzzling stance on tanks threatens NATO breakup: German media

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s obstinate refusal to provide certain needed heavy weapons, e.g. Leopard tanks, to Ukraine, or even to greenlight their re-export by other NATO countries already in possession of them, has been a source of puzzlement and frustration for Berlin’s NATO allies.

“The West looks at Germany with growing incomprehension,” writes Christian Kerl in “Ukraine war: the Chancellor’s risky panzer poker”, an article published on the website of the “Berliner Morgenpost” daily.

“The Chancellor, who did not want Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine alone, may soon become isolated among the European countries,” writes Kerl, commenting on Germany’s reluctance to provide Ukraine with modem German-manufactured Leopard tanks, or even allow for the re-export of them by other allies of Ukraine, who have Leopard tanks on stock, e.g. Poland.

As the article reminds the readers, Scholz has conditioned the sending of Leopards to Ukraine on the U.S. pledging to donate their own Abrams tanks.

The matter of why other countries willing to support Ukraine with the donations of their own Leopard tanks should wait for the U.S. to donate Abrams tanks to Ukraine before Berlin greenlights the re-export of Leopards remains a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.

“The U.S. is gradually moving the red line for weapons shipments, but it is weighing the risk very carefully,” writes Kerl. “Main battle tanks for Ukraine were a taboo subject on both sides of the Atlantic for a long time – for fear of being dragged too deeply into the war.”

As stressed in the article, these fears have somewhat abated, yet have not entirely disappeared, hence why NATO countries are adamant about the need to coordinate their actions. But as the “Berliner Morgenpost“ straightforwardly states: “Ukraine is in immediate need of modern main battle tanks, preferably Leopards.”

“Pforzheimer Zeitung” daily in turn points out that while NATO as a whole has been assertive since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, “the cracks within the alliance are becoming more and more visible”.

“It is to do with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s teetering and tottering on the matter of battle tanks”. The Polish government declared that it intends to deliver Leopard tanks ‘Made in Germany’ to Ukraine even without Germany’s consent.

“[German] consent is a matter of secondary importance here. We will either receive the consent quickly, or we will do what is right,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently.

“The Chancellor must be reproached for the clumsy condition of delivering the ‘Leos’ on the U.S. sending Abrams tanks, which are not well-suited for use in Ukraine,” points out the daily.

As much was said by Pentagon’s spokesperson, Sabrina Singh later on Thursday during a presser, Abrams tanks run on jet fuel, while Leopards run on diesel, which makes the latter much better suited to the war conditions in Ukraine.

As “Pforzheimer Zeitung” sees it, “with his hesitancy and tactics, Scholz is risking exactly what he has himself been warning about: the break-up of NATO”.